Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded up $5.39 on Monday, hitting $126.94. The stock had a trading volume of 98,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,795. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average of $116.03. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $73.63 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.43.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EDU shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

