Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

EEM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.56. 2,499,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,156,125. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

