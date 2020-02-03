Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $867,000 Position in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Embraer by 616.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after buying an additional 1,152,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Embraer by 2,350.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 706,876 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the third quarter worth approximately $8,321,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Embraer by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,847,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,622,000 after buying an additional 263,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,630. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of -0.05. Embraer SA has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Embraer SA will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

