Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEG. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

LEG traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.59. 5,575,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $241,021.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,679.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

