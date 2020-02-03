Lethean Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Lethean has traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $140,621.00 and approximately $897.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.27 or 0.03020738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00197174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 846,272,763 coins and its circulating supply is 776,272,763 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.