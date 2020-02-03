LifeSteps Financial Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.14. 5,362,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.53. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.96.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

