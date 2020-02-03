Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $110,598.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Braziliex. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.32 or 0.02702884 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,893.37 or 0.94556420 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 661,621,707 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, YoBit, HitBTC, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

