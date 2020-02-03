LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 925.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in LivaNova by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LivaNova by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LIVN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $102.43.
In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $83,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $399,390 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.