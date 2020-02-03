LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 925.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in LivaNova by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LivaNova by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $102.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $83,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $399,390 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

