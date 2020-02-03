Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires Shares of 500 Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 79.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 445.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 143.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $54,024.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 97,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,635,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,085,552. 40.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDB traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.19. The stock had a trading volume of 331,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,208. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus started coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

