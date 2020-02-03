Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 643.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,045,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,743,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,439,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after buying an additional 56,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $424.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.20. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $287.79 and a 1-year high of $438.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

