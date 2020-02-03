Loungers (LON:LGRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $265.00

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.45), with a volume of 11616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.39).

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGRS. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.63. The company has a market capitalization of $242.81 million and a PE ratio of -70.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 206.25.

In other Loungers news, insider Robert Darwent sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76), for a total transaction of £18,900,000 ($24,861,878.45).

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

