Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,432,000 after purchasing an additional 314,000 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $209,372,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $193,572,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $192,370,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,944,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,330. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $123.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average of $112.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

