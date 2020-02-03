LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,490 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYMI stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 219,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.