LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises about 0.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,783,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,610,001,000 after purchasing an additional 698,506 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 299,931.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 342,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,871,000 after purchasing an additional 341,922 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,900,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $177,088,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,623,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,176,288,000 after purchasing an additional 118,481 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL traded down $3.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.18. 1,949,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,219. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

