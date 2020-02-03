LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,715,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in VF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in VF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,841,000.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,086,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,798. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

