LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $8.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $324.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,237,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.11 and a 200 day moving average of $285.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,601 shares of company stock worth $103,218,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

