LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,555,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,036,000 after purchasing an additional 176,089 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,448 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 918,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,067,000 after acquiring an additional 102,768 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 689,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,622,000 after acquiring an additional 92,564 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK stock traded down $5.83 on Monday, hitting $159.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,377. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,574 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John H. Wyatt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $2,797,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

