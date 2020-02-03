LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,494 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.46. 1,898,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average of $164.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $133.16 and a one year high of $182.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Cfra raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.73.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

