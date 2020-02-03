LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 55,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 99,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.11. 1,094,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,442. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.11 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

