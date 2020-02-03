LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,464 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,891,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

