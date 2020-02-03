LUXCoin (LUX) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. LUXCoin has a market cap of $786,971.00 and $6,556.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 117.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

