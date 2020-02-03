Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Receives $31.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Macerich by 591.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 4,159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MAC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,827. Macerich has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

