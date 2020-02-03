Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 1,749.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,029,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973,574 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $17,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Macy’s by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $16.46. 9,176,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,336,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.02.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

