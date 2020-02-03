Magnum (MGM) 1-Day Volume Hits $210.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.16 or 0.03007145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00196719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

