Maj Invest Holding A S Grows Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s accounts for 5.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $158,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1,843.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 726,291 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 824.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 414,013 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,239,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,078,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 874.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 346,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 310,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.88. 2,417,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $75.91. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

