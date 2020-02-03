Maj Invest Holding A S Has $234.11 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 7.5% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.29% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $234,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.35.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.77 and its 200 day moving average is $217.97. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

