Maker (MKR) Hits Market Capitalization of $558.39 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $564.98 or 0.05993784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, Switcheo Network and BitMart. Maker has a total market cap of $558.39 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000577 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024726 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00126918 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001972 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 988,332 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Kucoin, HitBTC, GOPAX, OasisDEX, Gate.io, DDEX, Bibox, Radar Relay, IDEX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, OKEx and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

