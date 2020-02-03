Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Announces Earnings Results

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 10.38%.

Shares of MKTAY traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,057. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. Makita has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

