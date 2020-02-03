Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 3.36

Headlines about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) have been trending very positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a news sentiment score of 3.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Manchester United’s analysis:

Get Manchester United alerts:

NYSE MANU traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.70 million, a PE ratio of 172.74, a P/E/G ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.73. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.