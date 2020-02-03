Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 824 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,231,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,285,000 after purchasing an additional 217,165 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,496,000 after purchasing an additional 342,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,268,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,738,000 after purchasing an additional 140,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.55.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $70.51 and a 52 week high of $86.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.