Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up approximately 2.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $256,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $57.92. 1,671,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,431. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

