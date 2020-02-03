Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,296 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after acquiring an additional 588,238 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,336,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,788. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

