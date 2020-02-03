Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,932 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFR stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.65. The stock had a trading volume of 520,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,522. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $106.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Wedbush downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

