Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,601 shares of company stock valued at $103,218,157. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $323.19. The stock had a trading volume of 192,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

