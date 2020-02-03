Mathes Company Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Intel by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,194,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,507,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

