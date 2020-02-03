Matson Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:MATX)

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Matson has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matson to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

NYSE MATX opened at $36.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. Matson has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Matson had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $572.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 6,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $238,336.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Blake Baird sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $530,748 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

