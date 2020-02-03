Maxim Capital Management LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Maxim Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.2% of Maxim Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Maxim Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,640,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $224.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $22,555,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,358 shares of company stock worth $51,471,739. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

