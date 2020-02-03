MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

MXL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. 104,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $209,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,814.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $320,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,685.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 158,962 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

