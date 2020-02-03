Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. The firm has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

