MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 46.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $29,898.00 and approximately $2,401.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 422.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.