Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mediwound were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mediwound in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mediwound by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mediwound by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mediwound alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research cut Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Mediwound stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.11. 310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Mediwound Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 69.50%. Research analysts forecast that Mediwound Ltd will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Mediwound Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.