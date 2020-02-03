Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Ltd (LON:MPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 316374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.58.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports and Logistics Limited, formerly SKIL Ports & Logistics Limited, is a holding company. The Company develops, owns and operates port and logistics facilities. It is engaged in developing a port and logistics facility at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. It intends to develop and operate shallow draft ports or deep draft ports at other locations along the Indian coastline.

