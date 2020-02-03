Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.41. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

NYSE MTH traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.76. 459,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,083. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $76.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

