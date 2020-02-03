Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXCYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCYY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. Metso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

