Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cleveland Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30,093,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,785,836. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,330.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $174.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,496,000 after purchasing an additional 536,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

