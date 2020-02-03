Microsoft’s (MSFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.73.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,816,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $145.99. The company has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $174.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,179 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

