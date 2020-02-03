MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSTR. BidaskClub lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded MicroStrategy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MSTR stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.18. 2,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,623. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average is $143.91.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.31. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,553 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.