Middleton & Co Inc MA Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,103,000 after buying an additional 240,367 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,725,000 after buying an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,271,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,622,000 after buying an additional 72,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,037,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,998,000 after buying an additional 173,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158,209. The stock has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.