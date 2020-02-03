Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on the stock.

MTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 144 ($1.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 188.80 ($2.48).

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 136.50 ($1.80). 2,407,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. The firm has a market cap of $495.85 million and a P/E ratio of 7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 148.42. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 111.20 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.