Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,400.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,150.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,004.20. 5,886,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. The company has a market cap of $993.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,055.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,851.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,811.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.